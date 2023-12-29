Why is Ja Morant not playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update for Grizzlies' All-Star (Dec. 28)

Ja Morant will miss tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets. The All-Star guard, who missed 25 games due to suspension, will miss his first game since returning. Morant's absence is because of an illness. It's an unspecified illness at the time of writing.

Morant's absence is a blow to the Grizzlies' hopes of keeping their winning streak alive. They have gone 4-0 since he came back. Morant has been decisive in those games. The Denver Nuggets are the most challenging team they were facing with Morant, but the Grizzlies will have to wait to test themselves.

Since returning, Morant has averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists, shooting 50.6%. He has three 30-point outings in four games and a game-winner in his season debut. The slumping Grizzlies desperately hoped for that revival upon his return, and they got one.

The Memphis Grizzlies went from 6-10 to 10-19 with Ja Morant. They could be in the mix for a play-in spot if they win games at this pace for brief stretches. The current phase might be over tonight against the reigning champions, though. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray available, Denver could be too much for the shorthanded Grizzlies to handle.

Ja Morant faces heat over celebration against Pelicans

It hasn't taken Ja Morant long to come under scrutiny from the public eye upon his return. Suspended for flashing guns, an offense Morant committed twice, he was presumably doing the 'gun shot' celebrations as the Pelicans sealed a win from an improbable position.

While that's what it seemed like, some thought Morant was doing a New Orleans dance that looked similar to what he did. However, the NBA world didn't hold back their criticism of the All-Star guard. Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams were among the ones who warned Morant to avoid such things as he's under the spotlight more than ever after multiple suspensions.

That's how the situation will likely be for the Grizzlies star. Morant is a highly influential figure among young players aspiring to be in the NBA. He's also expected to be among the headliners nightly once veterans like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant decide to hang it up.

That comes with the responsibility of being a role model. Any action that's questionable coming from him will face plenty of heat. The dance against the Pelicans was a prime example of it.