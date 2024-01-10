Why is Jaren Jackson Jr. not playing tonight? Latest injury update for reigning NBA DPOY (January 9, 2024)

It seems like things are getting worse for the Memphis Grizzlies, as Jaren Jackson Jr. has been listed as out on the injury report. This is a massive blow to the Grizzlies, considering they also lost Ja Morant after he acquired a season-ending injury. With both Jackson Jr. and Morant out, the team's hopes of coming back from the ashes of the Western Conference now seem improbable.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is suffering from a right knee contusion and won't be playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. This will be the first game Jackson Jr. will miss this season. This also means that Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will have to take over for the team in the absence of the two Grizzlies stars. As of writing, there aren't any updates regarding how long the big man will be out.

What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Jaren Jackson Jr. recently suffered a right knee contusion. Although he was able to play a full game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, reports suggest that he acquired the injury in the process. After 32 minutes of play, Jackson Jr. notched a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. His efforts were enough to help the Memphis Grizzlies dethrone the Suns 121-115.

However, with Jackson Jr. out of the picture, this stirs a lot of concerns for Grizzlies fans, considering how they already lost Ja Morant. Given how Jaren didn't acquire his injury from a scary fall or a foul play, we can assume that he won't be out for too long. It's more than likely that Memphis will be cautious with the situation and will let the big man rest for the time being.

Honestly, it's impressive how Jaren Jackson Jr. managed to stay healthy all season long. This is the first time he has acquired an injury this year. The last time he was on the injury report was last season when he hurt his elbow back in March 2023. Hopefully, his right knee contusion won't become a gateway for more severe injuries along the way.

How will Jaren Jackson Jr.'s absence impact the Grizzlies?

With Jaren Jackson Jr. out of the picture, the Memphis Grizzlies need to deal with the fact that they've powered down on defense. However, that doesn't mean defense is no longer an aspect of their game they can rely on. The Grizzlies currently have guys like Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart, who both have a knack for stealing the ball from their opponents.

Smart is currently averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Bane is averaging 1.1 steals. With that in mind, the one thing Memphis needs to worry about is having a solid big man who can provide efficient offense and defense for the team.