Why Jaylen Brown could miss Game 4 vs Magic? Latest update on Celtics superstar (April 27)

The Boston Celtics are at risk of heading into Game 4 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday without their superstar Jaylen Brown. According to the team’s injury report, the reigning NBA Finals MVP is listed as questionable due to a right knee posterior impingement.
Brown’s status will likely be a game-time decision, but there’s a strong possibility he could be sidelined. The star forward is currently battling multiple injuries, not only is he managing the knee issue, but he also suffered a painful hand injury in Game 3.
Brown revealed that he dislocated the index finger on his left hand after landing awkwardly following a hard foul from Cole Anthony. Speaking after the game, the one-time NBA champion acknowledged the severity of his injuries but hinted at his determination to play through the pain.
If Jaylen Brown is ultimately forced to miss Game 4, it would be a massive blow for the Celtics. With Jrue Holiday already ruled out, losing another key starter like Brown would significantly increase the challenge for Joe Mazzulla’s squad. The silver lining, however, is that Jayson Tatum remains healthy and has been cleared to play as he's not listed on the injury report.
With the series finely poised, both teams having protected their home court so far, the Celtics face a difficult decision: whether to prioritize Brown's long-term health by giving him extra time to recover. Should Brown sit out, the advantage would swing firmly in favor of the Magic, putting them in a strong position to claim Game 4 and level the series at 2-2.
How to watch Jaylen Brown in action during Celtics vs. Magic?
The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to clash in Game 4 on Sunday, April 27, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).
Fans can catch the action live on TNT, with additional local coverage available via FDSFL and NBCS-BOS. For those preferring to stream, the game will also be available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.
