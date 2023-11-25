Why is Jimmy Butler out vs Nets? Reason for Heat superstar's absence explained

The Miami Heat are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference standings, and Jimmy Butler's health has affected the team's overall performance. The Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Barclays Center.

According to the latest injury report of the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler is a game-time scratch due to an ankle injury. This will be the third game the Heat swingman will miss this season. The Heat are 1-1 with Butler sitting out games.

Bam Adebayo is also ruled out against the Nets due to a hip injury.

Furthermore, Tyler Herro and RJ Hampton are all out for this game against the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Nets, Dennis Smith Jr. is out.

The game will be broadcast live by the YES Network and Bally Sports Sun. The live streaming is available by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Jimmy Butler hopes the Heat's collapse against the Knicks won't happen again

After winning back-to-back games, the Miami Heat was not able to convert the momentum into a winning streak after they lost to the New York Knicks by two points, 98-100. This loss is tougher to swallow since they also blew a 21-point lead and it was an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

"I hope this is our last one, but for some odd reason, I got a feeling we're going to have a lead and give it up at some other time, but I hope that we win whenever we do that," Jimmy Butler said.

Jimmy Bulter led the team with 23 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal, while Bam Adebayo registered a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

However, the Heat had a hard time covering Jalen Brunson, who shot 10-of-16 from the field to finish with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists. Immanuel Quickley added the extra punch coming off the bench with 20 points. RJ Barrett also had a good game with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

The Miami Heat now has a 10-6 record and this game against the Brooklyn Nets marks the end of their four-game road trip. On November 28, they host the Milwaukee Bucks.