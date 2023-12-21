"Why would you jinx poor guys like this? - NBA analyst daring Detroit Pistons to end losing streak against injury-riddled Jazz has NBA fans in splits

The Detroit Pistons have not won a game since their third game this season, which has caused them to have the longest losing streak this season with 24. Although it's given that the Pistons would struggle to win games due to inexperience from most players, no one thought it would turn out this badly.

They have an opportunity to get their third win as Detroit (2-25) hosts the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday night. The Jazz have a healthy amount of injured players, on top of that, most of them are key players. Plus, they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 124-116 at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski sees this as a potential for the Pistons to get a win.

"As opportunies go to end this 24-game losing streak and sidestep the infamy of the all-time single-season record of 26, the Detroit Pistons get a good one at home tonight: The Utah Jazz without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker," Woj tweeted.

The Pistons only have two wins, and some fans are hopeful that they get at least one more win before the year ends. The team will play the Jazz before it plays the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) in Brooklyn on Saturday and in Detroit on Tuesday.

Teams are interested in trading for Detroit Pistons big man

The Detroit Pistons have tried their best to make a significant impact this season, but it has not been going well. Despite Detroit's 2-25 record, teams have been interested in trading for some of its players.

This time, Isaiah Stewart has drawn the attention of other teams. According to a report from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder are all interested in Stewart.

"Contending teams like Boston, Oklahoma City, and Dallas have shown great interest in Isaiah Stewart, league sources tell The Athletic," Edwards wrote.

The 6-foot-8 big man has been reliable. He's averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while making 36.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. With his size, he can battle even the biggest centers and power forwards underneath the basket.

His outside stroke has been well-rounded this season. Stewart has always been known to have a decent game from outside the 3-point area, but he's improved greatly this season.

Also read: 5 things Detroit Pistons can do to stop 23-game losing streak