Why is Joel Embiid out? Taking a closer look at the status of the Sixers star

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers was the first to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. However, in their first game against the Boston Celtics, Embiid won't be able to contribute much as he's been ruled out due to injuries.

According to reports prior to the start of the series, the MVP candidate was unavailable to play for the team due to a sprained right knee. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Nets. In Game 4, he decided to sit out the game to tend to his knee injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics tonight with a sprained right knee. There is optimism of a possible return for Game 2 on Tuesday. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics tonight with a sprained right knee. There is optimism of a possible return for Game 2 on Tuesday. https://t.co/AE8ksjKKmW

He's expected to make a return in Game 2 of their series against Boston and help the squad. Embiid averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in the first round. Although he didn't display a ton of scoring, the others were able to elevate their games and complete the sweep.

In Game 3, the Cameroonian center played 37 minutes despite getting injured. However, he only had 14 points, ten rebounds and two assists. Even with the long break that the team was able to have due to the sweep, that wasn't enough for Embiid to make a full recovery to participate in Game 1 against the Celtics.

Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, the Sixers played a few games without Embiid in the lineup. They were still able to get some wins, but it's mostly against teams at the bottom of the standings. The team has a 11-5 record this season without their All-Star center in the lineup.

NBA analyst believes that if Joel Embiid can't be a factor for the Sixers, it could end quickly

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

Many are still unsure whether Joel Embiid will be able to make it back into the lineup in Game 2 of the series. However, Tim Bontemps of ESPN has already given his thoughts on how the series will play out. According to him, Embiid's impact will heavily determine the outcome of their series against the Celtics.

"Whether he's the MVP or a finalist for the MVP award, if he isn't a factor in the series, then it's gonna be a short series. That's pretty reductive, we'll see where he's at, I do think the extra couple of days helped." Bontemps said.

"I think the Sixers are hoping he can get out there by Game 2... If Joel isn't a factor in the series or doesn't come back til Game 4 or something, it's already a tricky matchup, it's gonna be very hard for them to make it competitive."

