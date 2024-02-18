Why is Joel Embiid not playing 2024 NBA All-Star? Reason for 76ers superstar's absence explored

Joel Embiid will not be on the floor for the All-Star Game on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers star will miss the star-studded exhibition due to a left knee injury.

Embiid is out of the All-Star game and has been out since Jan. 30. Bam Adebayo replaced Embiid in the All-Star lineup.

The MVP front-runner re-injured his knee during an awkward fall with Jonathan Kuminga in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. He had 14 points in the loss before leaving the game with the injury.

Embiid is averaging 35.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 34 games this season. He had stayed healthy until knee issues popped up again in January. He had sat out games due to knee swelling.

The Sixers center underwent surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee on Feb. 6.

When will Joel Embiid return?

The Sixers are hopeful Joel Embiid will return this season. The team said he would be re-evaluated four weeks after the surgery. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Embiid would miss six to eight weeks.

That would mean the earlier Embiid may return would be the beginning of April. If that's the case, the Sixers would likely play him in limited minutes for the final regular season games.

A lot could depend on how the team stays afloat without their star. Their playoff seeding status could be dramatically different if they struggle after the All-Star break without Embiid. Philly is 32-22 at the break and fifth in the East standings.

They will have to rely on Tyrese Maxey without Embiid. The youngster is having a career year. He was just named to his first All-Star team. He is averaging 25.7 ppg and 6.4 apg this season.

He has dropped 50 points twice already this season. He must provide more heroic performances like those to keep the Sixers in the top half of the East.