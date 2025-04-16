Why is Joel Embiid not playing in 2025 NBA Playoffs? Former MVP's absence in postseason, explored

Heading into this season, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers expected to be competing for a championship. However, the new-look team ended up falling way short of expectations and will miss the playoffs entirely. Here is the full breakdown into what was a disastrous 2025 campaign for them.

Injuries are the main reason why the Sixers find themselves in the draft lottery and not the playoffs. They were shorthanded on a regular basis all year, resulting in their star trio have minimal time on the floor together. Nick Nurse rarely had his full rotation at his disposal, which is why the Sixers struggled to escape the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Among the players who missed the most time for the Sixers was Joel Embiid. The former MVP dealt with lingering ailments all year and struggled to stay in the lineup consistently. Embiid ended up playing in just 19 games before eventually being shut down prematurely.

For the majority of the season, the Sixers found themselves without at least two of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on a nightly basis. Because of this, the once feared trio ended up becoming one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season.

When in the lineup, Joel Embiid has been one of the league's most dominant stars. The Sixers built a supporting cast to thrive around him, but were left without his services for most of the year. Not having the superstar big man in action was a major catalyst in the Sixers' failure to reach the postseason.

After falling short of the mark this season, Embiid and the Sixers have already begun working towards getting things back on track next year and beyond. Earlier this month, the All-Star big man had successful surgery to help repair the knee he injured during the 2024 season.

