Why is Joel Embiid not playing preseason opener vs. Celtics? Latest on Sixers superstar center's absence

Entering the 2023-24 regular season, Joel Embiid had an MVP season where he averaged 33.1 points per game (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range), 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Ahead of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers will be going up against the Boston Celtics in their preseason opener. However, according to Philly Inquirer's Keith Pompey, key players Joel Embiid, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, and Furkan Korkmaz will be missing out on the ball game.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Grasso mentioned that these players might be getting some rest following ramped-up sessions during yesterday's practice. Moreover, Sixers coach Nick Nurse also mentioned that he has been experimenting with different looks for lineups. He told reporters:

"I see Joel [Embiid] and James were on the same team probably with a group of guys that probably weren't starters, wouldn't be starters, normally. That's how the teams ended up today. But just mixing it up, looking at different teams."

As four players will be out in the Sixers' preseason opener, the team will be looking to Tyrese Maxey to lead the team in scoring. Additionally, the opener will offer Sixers' fans a look at the debut of Patrick Beverley, Mohamed Bamba, and Danny Green.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse talks about Joel Embiid and the rest of the team's ramped-up training

Prior to today's announcement, Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse briefly mentioned yesterday that the team is coming off an intense training session. He told reporters:

"They all did go today, and we used it as our real hard training day today," Nurse said. "That doesn't mean that they're going to be ready to go tomorrow. But, I'll check with Simon."

When it comes to Joel Embiid getting some rest in a preseason game, it makes sense coming after his injury in the 2023 playoffs. Embiid's injury occurred in the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, where he suffered an LCL sprain. Additionally, he ended up missing Game 4 of that series and Game 1 of the second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Compared to his regular season numbers, Joel Embiid's postseason production dipped, which could be due to his injury. Be that as it may, he averaged 23.7 ppg (43.1% shooting, including 17.9% from 3-point range) and 9.8 rpg.

Given Embiid's history with injuries, the Sixers organization has managed to make sure that the superstar center doesn't go through any more severe injuries.