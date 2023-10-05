Why did Joel Embiid snub Team France? What we know so far about reigning MVP’s decision

Joel Embiid has opted to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics. The reigning MVP had a difficult choice, as he was also eligible to represent Cameroon and France. Embiid will now team up with LeBron James and multiple other superstars once the Olympics begin next summer.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid wants to help America win following their disappointing showing in the FIBA World Cup earlier this year, so he snubbed playing for France.

Team USA finished fourth after losing to Canada in the third-placed game. With Embiid on the roster, along with LeBron and whoever else declares for the tournament, they will be heavy favorites to win a gold medal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He ultimately chose to represent the United States, sources said, because he wants to help the United States return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the World Championships in Manila this summer," Shelburne posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Embiid, 29, has been vocal about his desire to win at the highest level during his career. While team-based NBA success has alluded him to this point, playing with Team USA will allow Embiid to experience success on the international level and potentially become an Olympic gold medalist.

Stephen A. Smith believes Joel Embiid could demand a trade

While Joel Embiid is set on Olympic gold, he must first navigate another NBA season. However, Embiid's chances of competing for a championship have been made more challenging by James Harden's trade request.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the Sixers' inability to create a winning culture around Embiid could cause him to request a trade. However, it's unlikely that request would come this season.

“[00:05:07] Philly [76ers], what can you say? Philly’s in a world of trouble. Joel Embiid, keep your eyes open for Joel Embiid. He might demand to be traded after this.”

By joining Team USA, Embiid will be around some of the best players in the world for almost an entire summer. Like it or not, players speak about their teams and situations while playing together internationally. Recruiting happens. Embiid could become vocal in trying to bring talent to Philadelphia. Or, he could have his head turned by opportunities elsewhere.

Daryl Morey will need to be active in the trade market to start the upcoming season and early next summer. Philadelphia needs to build a contending team around Embiid. Should they fail to provide him with a roster capable of dominating the Eastern Conference, there's a realistic chance the MVP big man will request a trade to a team that can give him a higher chance of success in the coming years.