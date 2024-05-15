Nikola Jokic celebrated his third MVP presentation night in Denver by dominating four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis.

Jokic had 40 points, seven rebounds 13 assists and two steals on 15 of 22 shots, including two triples. He also went 8 of 9 from the foul line. The reigning MVP's exceptional performance led the Nuggets to a 3-2 series lead behind a 112-97 blowout win.

Gobert, the reigning four-time DPOY, had no answers for Jokic on the defensive end throughout the night as Jokic outperformed him in all facets of the game. The NBA World couldn't help but hail the Nuggets superstar for his greatness as he helped Denver grab a series lead for the first time against the T'Wolves.

NBA reporter Steve Jones Jr. was left speechless over Nikola Jokic's superiority over Rudy Gobert as he wrote:

"Why does Jokic keep doing this to this man?

"He’s COOKING him," a fan said.

"STOP IT JOKIC HE'S ALREADY DEAD," joked another fan.

"Jokic just pi**in on his grave at this point," another fan mocked Gobert.

More reactions followed:

