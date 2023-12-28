Why did Jusuf Nurkic miss games citing personal reasons? Suns center opens up on absence

Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic is back in the Suns’ lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets after a two-game absence. Nurkic, who was listed as out due to personal reasons, was away from the team following the death of his uncle.

Upon his return, the Bosnian big man briefly touched on the impact his uncle made on his life. According to Nurkic, his uncle was one of, if not his closest, relatives, making the loss extremely tough for him to process.

“He was like my big brother,” Nurkic said. “One of the few people, maybe the only one, to know me since I was born. Talked to him pretty much every day. Three times a day. So, it was a big deal.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nurkic added that he received “big-time” support from his Phoenix teammates and the entire Suns organization during his hiatus. His two-game absence marked his first missed games of the season. The Suns lost both by double digits, losing 120-105 to the Sacramento Kings on Friday and 128-114 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The 10-year veteran had a difficult time not being there for his team. He said that he felt “pissed off” while watching Phoenix’s games at 4 a.m. in Bosnia.

Nurkic is in his first season with the Suns after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason. He has offered Phoenix steady all-around production thus far.

Through 27 games, he is averaging 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 3-pointers per game on 46.4% shooting.

Also Read: Kevin Durant calls out Adrian Wojnarowski before deleting comment on IG: "S**t crazy"

Jusuf Nurkic and Suns looking to end 3-game skid against Rockets

Phoenix enters Wednesday’s contest against Houston on a three-game losing streak. The Suns’ struggles have dropped them out of the Western Conference play-in picture, as they sit just 11th in the conference (14-15) after 29 games.

Given their star power, many expected them to be contenders this season. According to shooting guard Grayson Allen, Phoenix should be performing better. However, he remains hopeful that his team will turn things around.

“It is very easy to look around and be frustrated because we have the talent to win more games,” Allen said.

“I feel like we should be winning more games, but we are a new group, and we have to take the growing pains in stride and keep a positive energy. You have to be very optimistic about the flashes that we do put together because that is truly who we are and who we can be.”

Phoenix is taking on a competitive Houston team (15-13) on Wednesday that ranks eighth in the West. So, it should be a pivotal game in terms of the standings and a good test for the Suns to see where they stand in the conference.

Also Read: "Gotta stop encouraging dudes to leave": Ashley Nicole Moss low-key demands accountability from Kevin Durant amid slump