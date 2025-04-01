  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing tonight against 76ers? Knicks star's absence from game explored (Apr. 1)

Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing tonight against 76ers? Knicks star's absence from game explored (Apr. 1)

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 01, 2025 23:21 GMT
Looking at why Karl-Anthony Towns won
Looking at why Karl-Anthony Towns won't play against the 76ers (Image Source: Imagn)

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Tuesday's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ahead of the game, the Knicks confirmed that the All-Star big man was listed as out due to knee soreness. Leading up to the game, New York had Towns as questionable.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the Knicks, they will assign Mitchell Robinson as the starting center for the game, marking his first start of the 2024-25 NBA season since recovering from injury. The franchise's longest-tenured player has appeared in 13 games, averaging 4.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.9 minutes.

Alongside Towns, All-Star Jalen Brunson remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) are also not available for the matchup.

Also read: Karl Anthony Towns girlfriend Jordyn Woods candid revelation of 1 thing that is must in her daily workout routine

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी