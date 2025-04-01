Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing tonight against 76ers? Knicks star's absence from game explored (Apr. 1)

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Tuesday's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ahead of the game, the Knicks confirmed that the All-Star big man was listed as out due to knee soreness. Leading up to the game, New York had Towns as questionable.

According to the Knicks, they will assign Mitchell Robinson as the starting center for the game, marking his first start of the 2024-25 NBA season since recovering from injury. The franchise's longest-tenured player has appeared in 13 games, averaging 4.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.9 minutes.

Alongside Towns, All-Star Jalen Brunson remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) are also not available for the matchup.

