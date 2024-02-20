Why were Kelsey Plum and Devin Booker rumored to be dating? Closer look at false social media post 

Kelsey Plum and Devin Booker found themselves in a bit of controversy over a prank Twitter handle's post that claimed that the Las Vegas Aces superstar and the Phoenix Guns guard were dating. The rumor went viral on social media, and while it did eventually prove that the news was false, it put the duo in a rather unwarranted spotlight.

It all went down when Plum was pictured sharing a kiss with her husband Darren Waller, but the latter was mistaken for Booker, and the photo took Twitter by storm.

At the time of writing, the post that surfaced in October 2023, now has 10 million views, 1.3k comments, 2.5k retweets, and 898 39k likes. The buzz around the post increased when she was in attendance during the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis earlier this weekend.

To clarify, the person with Plum is indeed Waller, who plays for the New York Giants. He married the 2x WNBA champion in March 2023. Whereas Booker, who has been previously linked to Kendall Jenner, is reportedly single.

Both Kelsey Plum and Waller have been private about their relationship, and while they didn't react too much to the wild rumor, the internet saw quite the jolt. To further add more credibility, there has been a community note added to the tweet to inform fans of Waller's true identity.

Kelsey Plum all praise for Caitlin Clark for breaking the Aces star's NCAA scoring record

Earlier, Caitlin Clark made history after she surpassed Kelsey Plum's mark of 3,527 points to become the NCAA women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer. Speaking about the record during the All-Star Game, Plum was lavish in her praise of the guard.

"She’s incredible, especially that exact shot she broke it. That pretty much sums it up, up from basically half-court, but I love it. It’s so good for the game. It's cool to see someone just not be afraid of the moment."

Plum’s high praise of Clark is nothing unexpected, as the latter now gets ready to foray into the WNBA.

As the NBA All-Star weekend action now comes to an end, Kelsey Plum will and the Aces will now have their sights set on a three-peat after winning the WNBA titles twice in two years. The former WNBA Sixth Player of the Year has been a vital cog in the Las Vegas lineup and will hope that the team can go for their third after joining the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) and the Houston Comets (1997-2000) as the only franchises in league history to win consecutive titles.