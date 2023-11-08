Why is Khris Middleton not playing against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update about Bucks star (November 8)

Khris Middleton has been in and out of the Milwaukee Bucks roster last season and the 32-year-old veteran is still dealing with some rust. His team is set to host the Detroit Pistons this coming November 8 at the Fiserv Forum, with the tip-off happening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

So far this 2023-24 season, Middleton has only missed one of the six games of the Bucks and has appeared in the last four. At first, he was limited to 16 minutes and in the most recent game they had against the Brooklyn Net, the three-time NBA All-Star was able to increase his minutes to 21.

Against the Nets, he had his season-high of 15 points along with four assists and three rebounds.

However, in a recent report, Khris Middleton is expected to miss the next Bucks game against the team that drafted him as the 39th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

The reason for the former Texas A&M Aggie to sit out the matchup with the Pistons is because of injury management.

With the Pistons entering a three-game losing streak and missing out six players in their last game against the Phoenix Suns, this would be a good chance for the Bucks to rest Khris Middleton.

This Bucks matchup against the Pistons is the first of back-to-back games. Their next opponent would be on the road against the Indiana Pacers the next day, November 9, where Middleton could be brought back into action.

Khris Middleton gets to close out games for the Milwaukee Bucks

Entering this season, Khris Middleton has been on minutes management and the team is patiently waiting for him to get back to his rhythm. On his fifth game, the coaching staff already gave the nod to play him extended minutes and help the team.

"Feels great just to be out there, winning time, when the game's on the line. That's what every ballplayer wants to do," said Middleton after their game against the Nets. (Quotes via Sports Illustrated)

The six-foot-seven swingman has been instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks title run back in 2021 and much is expected from him in order for the team to compete for another stretch of seasons.

Having shooters like Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the team much spacing to help execute their game plan better.

"I feel like Dame, me and Khris and our shooters were ready to play, ready to close out the game," said Antetokounmpo. (Quotes via Eurohoops)

So far this season, Middleton has averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. This is still far from his performance two seasons ago where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 66 games.