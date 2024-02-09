Why did LA Lakers not make any deals at NBA trade deadline? Exploring possible reasons

Despite being involved in numerous trade rumors, the LA Lakers opted to stand pat at Thursday’s trade deadline. The decision left Lakers fans bewildered, as several other Western Conference contenders made deadline deals to bolster their rosters. However, there are a few potential reasons for LA’s inactive deadline.

Based on reports, the Lakers couldn’t get a needle-moving player, such as Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray, without giving up too much in return.

Per the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, the Lakers were unwilling to include shooting guard Austin Reaves in a deal for Murray, whom the Hawks coveted. Meanwhile, role players they desired, such as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, “never dropped to reachable rates.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Woike also noted that the Lakers were unwilling to put their highly coveted 2029 first-round draft pick on the table. According to the Lakers insider, they are saving it to possibly package alongside other picks in a blockbuster trade in the offseason.

Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers stars Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell have been named as possible offseason targets. The acquisition of either would allow LA to form a legitimate Big 3 alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Without trading Reaves or their 2029 first, the Lakers’ next-best trade deadline asset was likely point guard D’Angelo Russell. The 27-year-old was widely available earlier in the season when he was struggling with his shot.

However, Russell has been on an offensive tear in recent weeks. Over his last 14 games, he is averaging 23.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 3-pointers per game on 46.8% shooting.

It probably would have been difficult for the Lakers to find a point guard upgrade over Russell using their limited trade assets. Thus, they decided that they were better off waiting until the offseason to make moves.

Also Read: 'Best statue I've ever seen': Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant statue unveiling by LA Lakers (Exclusive)

LA Lakers expected to be aggressive in buyout market

While the Lakers didn’t make any trades on Thursday, they could still improve via the buyout market.

Per Woike, the team is expected to be “aggressive” in its pursuit of buyout candidates, including LA native Spencer Dinwiddie.

Expand Tweet

However, numerous other veterans should become available before the Mar. 1 deadline for waived players to be eligible for the playoffs.

With the LA Lakers being one of the NBA’s premier franchises in a desirable climate, they should have no problems recruiting top-tier buyout candidates. So, the team could have a chance to fortify its roster while keeping Reaves, Russell and its 2029 first.

Also Read: LA Lakers Free Agency News: Spencer Dinwiddie fuels speculation of possible buyout signing after liking fan tweet

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!