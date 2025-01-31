Why did LaMelo Ball not make the 2025 NBA All—Star game? Exploring potential reason for East guard’s snub

LaMelo Ball did not make it to the 2025 NBA All-Star game. The Charlotte Hornets guard wasn’t one of the 14 reserves announced on national TV by the iconic "Inside the NBA" crew. Ball was one of the favorites to get one of the spots after dominating fan voting among Eastern Conference guards.

The East non-starters include forwards Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam and Evan Mobley. The guards consisted of Tyler Herro, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland and Damian Lillard. Ball’s absence was conspicuous as he ranked third by players and seventh by the media.

Unlike the starters, the All-Star reserves earned their spots via voting from NBA coaches. Melo likely did not get a spot because of the Charlotte Hornets’ 12-32 record heading into Thursday’s slate of games. Only the Washington Wizards (6-40) have a worse win-loss card than the Hornets in the Eastern Conference.

LaMelo Ball is averaging a career-high 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 41.9%, including 33.7% from deep. Ball is attempting 12.3 3-pointers per contest, the most among All-Star contenders. Charlotte’s win-loss mark most likely doomed Ball’s chances of making his second All-Star selection.

Tyrese Maxey, averaging 27.1 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.2 RPG and 1.9 SPG, also did not make the reserves. Despite carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 19-27 record with very little help from Paul George and Joel Embiid, Maxey did not earn a spot.

LaMelo Ball is recovering from a left ankle injury

LaMelo Ball might have missed the All-Star game had he been selected to participate. Melo played only nine minutes in the Charlotte Hornets’ 112-107 loss to the LA Lakers on Monday. Ball sprained his left ankle after stepping on the foot of Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

The initial prognosis was for Ball to miss one game, which happened on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. After further tests, the Hornets announced that he would be re-evaluated in one week. Considering Ball’s history of ankle injuries, the Hornets will likely be extra cautious with their prized point guard.

Over the last two seasons, LaMelo Ball played in 58 of 164 mainly because of ankle injuries. This season, he has been wearing braces on both ankles for added stability and protection.

