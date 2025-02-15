Why is LaMelo Ball not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Reason behind Hornets star's absence explored

LaMelo Ball topped the All-Star fan voting for Eastern Conference backcourt players as supporters recognized his outstanding performances this season. However, just as it seemed he was poised to secure his second All-Star selection, his chances took a major hit.

Despite strong fan backing, Ball finished seventh in media voting, ultimately crushing any hopes of an All-Star appearance. While he is putting up career-best numbers, two key factors contributed to his exclusion from the event.

First, the Hornets have struggled throughout the season, remaining a lottery team with a lack of consistent success. Their poor record - 14th in the Eastern Conference at 13-39 through 52 games - greatly impacted Ball’s chances.

Second, injuries have plagued his season, limiting his availability. The star point guard has missed 19 games, appearing in only 33 of Charlotte’s 52 contests, further diminishing his All-Star prospects.

Taking about LaMelo's numbers, the former No. 3 pick is averaging 27.3 points per game this season on 41.6% shooting, including 33.8% from beyond the arc. He also averages 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals.

Hornets coach Charles Lee on LaMelo Ball's snub from All-Star Game

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee disagreed with the media voting results that placed LaMelo Ball seventh. Lee firmly stated that his point guard deserved an All-Star selection, emphasizing Ball’s impressive stats and the significant improvements he has made this season.

"Unfortunate, but in my humble opinion, he has been an All-Star," Lee said. "He's done a great job of helping this team in a lot of ways. His numbers have been phenomenal. His play has been phenomenal. He's gotten better in a lot of areas."

Meanwhile, the Hornets guard's only All-Star Game appearance came in 2022. He played 22 minutes in that game and dropped a stat line of 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

