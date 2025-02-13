"Don’t think he’s ever played winning basketball": LaMelo Ball gets harsh criticism with Ja Morant comparison from ex-NBA champ

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been in the NBA since 2020 but has yet to reach the playoffs. Several factors have contributed to this, with injuries being one of the most significant reasons the Hornets have not advanced beyond the play-in tournament under Ball’s leadership.

As a result, former champion Jeff Teague has questioned Ball's ability to contribute to a winning team. Teague claimed the 6-foot-7 Ball does not know how to win, comparing him to another young player who has already experienced postseason success.

On a recent episode of his show, "Club 520 Podcast," Teague compared Ball to Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, noting that Morant has achieved more success and has demonstrated stronger leadership skills.

"I love LaMelo's game, but I don't think he ever played winning basketball before," Teague said. "I don't know if he can lead a franchise like Ja Morant. 'Cause he ain't have that experience. He went straight from high school, basically. He had a different route."

"He never really had to be a leader of a squad or take over a team at AAU, they lost all the time. It was just always a show."

Teague referenced how Morant led Murray State to significant success during his college career, something Ball never experienced.

Even in the NBA, Morant has had more exposure to winning basketball than Ball. The two-time All-Star has led Memphis to three playoff appearances and continues to make a positive impact on the franchise.

After Tuesday's games, the Grizzlies rank second in the Western Conference with a 36-17 record, while Ball and the Hornets are struggling, sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-38 record.

Is LaMelo Ball's future with the Hornets certain under new ownership?

The Hornets have undergone significant changes since Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in 2023. The team is now owned by Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall and Damian Mills. Following the transition, Jeff Peterson was hired as general manager in March 2024, and his first major move was hiring Charles Lee as head coach.

With so many new decision-makers in place, NBA insider Bobby Marks said Ball’s future in Charlotte is in their hands.

"Now with a full year to evaluate, general manager Jeff Peterson will need to decide if Ball is a foundational player or someone they should explore moving for significant draft compensation and players," Marks wrote in an ESPN article.

This season, Ball has played in 33 games, averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. However, despite his impressive stats, his performance has not translated to wins for the Hornets.

