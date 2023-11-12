Why are Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian no longer friends? Closer look at their falling-out

Larsa Pippen has been in the limelight as of late, from her relationship with Marcus Jordan to being part of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Miami" Sixth Season. Her relationship with Marcus has been controversial, as he happens to be the son of Michael Jordan, the former Chicago Bulls teammate of Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Nevertheless, Larsa and Marcus have remained strong in their relationship. However, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star has one relationship that didn't end up so well, her friendship with businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

So, why are Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian no longer friends? The reason is a bit complicated, but it ended due to the awkwardness of everything during the later years of their friendship.

According to a People article by Sophie Dodd, Pippen highlighted rapper Kanye West as one of the factors that played a role in her friendship Kim Kardashian:

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," Pippen said.

"So I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her ... that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

Larsa felt that she was in the middle of Kardashian and West and that the latter was in a place where he didn't find trust the people his ex-wife was with.

Evidently, the friendship became awkward, but Larsa also said that she does not hold any grudge and has moved forward.

"I don't know if you call it 'betrayed,'" Pippen said. "Things happened ... and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place.

"I never thought it would happen. We had an issue or issues. We had a falling out. ... but I'm not gonna be petty or immature."

Larsa Pippen talks about being in a "good place" with Kim Kardashian

In the aforemetnioned People article, Larsa Pippen talked about being in a healthy place in her life right now, as well as where she stands with Kim Kardashian.

"Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place," Pippen said. I love them. I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

In the interview, Larsa Pippen talked about how no one thought that she'd last long by herself following her divorce from Scottie. However, she added that she's "living her best life" now despite all the drama and controversies surrounding her life.

The same thing can be said regarding her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. While both realize that their relationship isn't digested by everyone, they choose to continue being together.