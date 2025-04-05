NBA League Pass, the official streaming service of the NBA, ran into technical difficulties on Friday night, and fans were left in a spot of bother.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their complaints as they missed out on two key clashes for Western Conference teams: Nuggets vs Warriors and Lakers vs Pelicans.

“Why is NBA viewership plummeting? - Replied one fan.

"NBA league pass is priced at $110 annually, yet it is down right now and nobody can watch ANY games 🤦‍♂️." posted another.

The streaming service, that costs nearly $110 every year was quick to respond to fan queries on X, although the answer from their support account was less than satisfactory.

