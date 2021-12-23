“Why is LeBron getting blamed for everything that’s going on in this world” - Harry Douglas reacts after LeBron James is criticized by Iman Shumpert for ruining basketball

Iman Shumpert granted an interview on the Bootleg Kev Podcast and talked about several topics involving LeBron James. In the GOAT debate, Shump chose Michael Jordan over James, even though the former Cavalier has the highest admiration for LeBron's abilities and has never minced words when saying it.

Shump said a lot in the interview. His personal experience with LeBron James during the 2015-16 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers helped him speak from a place of knowledge rather than speculation. He talked about LeBron's work ethic and mentality, but analysts have picked up on one thing Shumpert said and have come to the defense of LeBron.

The idea of LeBron James "ruining basketball" when he joined the Miami Heat, according to the Dancing with the Stars winner, did not sit right with a lot of people and they have said their piece on the subject. Marcus Spears and Harry Douglas joined Molly Qerim on ESPN's First Take to discuss Shump's comments, and Douglas had this to say:

"Why are we blaming LeBron for everything? LeBron being a damn daddy, we get mad at LeBron for being a damn daddy towards his kids. LeBron can't go pee before we get mad at him for going to pee. Why is LeBron getting blamed for everything that's going on in this world? That's the part about it I don't like."

"LeBron is just going on about his day, drinking his wine, trying to figure out what the hell the Lakers have will try to do, so they can win. This the last thing LeBron trying to hear right now," said Douglas.

From Shumpert's point of view, he expected loyalty, the same way Michael stayed true to the Chicago Bulls throughout the majority of his career. Regardless, Shump loves LeBron James and heaps praise on him at every opportunity he gets.

Can LeBron James win the LA Lakers another championship?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season

Things are not looking good for the Lakers this season, as they have been average at best since the start of the season. Granted, they are not fully healthy, but the quality of players alongside LeBron James should dominate even though they have a few absentees on occasion.

Defense was the main problem for the Lakers at the start of the season, but they have improved in that regard and are ranked 7th in defensive rating. Surprisingly, the LeBron James-led Lakers have the fourth-worst offensive rating in the league.

Nonetheless, LeBron James cannot be written off despite the team's early struggles. The King is a natural-born leader and might be able to inspire a change in how they approach every game.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron’s last 12 Games:



39 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

30 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST

33 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST

23 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

30 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST

20 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST

33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

30 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST

24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST

18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

34 PTS, 7 REB LeBron’s last 12 Games:39 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST30 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST33 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST23 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST30 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST20 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST30 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST34 PTS, 7 REB https://t.co/LDd1CNIOeK

So far, the four-time champ is leading by example. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 steals in 20 games played.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless, if the Lakers are to make a push, now is the time. They only have 50 games left and cannot depend on LeBron James to continue logging huge minutes because he needs to stay fresh for the playoffs. Other players will have to step up and produce every other night to take the load off the Lakers main man.

Edited by Parimal