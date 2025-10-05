Why is LeBron James not playing tonight against Warriors? Reason behind Lakers' aging superstar's absence revealed (Oct. 5)

NBA fans will have to wait a little longer for another LeBron James vs. Steph Curry showdown as it won’t happen on Sunday. The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to square off in a preseason clash to wrap up the week’s exhibition action. While Curry will suit up for the Warriors, James won’t be seen in a Lakers uniform.The 21-time All-Star missed the Lakers' first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns and there’s a strong chance he sits out all six tune-up contests ahead of the regular season. He also skipped the team’s first day of training camp due to nerve irritation in his glute.James is gearing up for an unprecedented 23rd NBA season, and at 40 years old, he’s understandably not in the same physical shape he once was. As a result, the Lakers are taking a cautious approach to managing the four-time champion’s workload. Still, there’s hope that the veteran forward will make at least one appearance before the preseason concludes.LeBron James yet to start full throttle practice with teammatesLeBron James has been carrying out individual workouts and is putting in the hard yards in the weight room to get in top shape ahead of opening night. Coach JJ Redick recently detailed that the coaching staff is working closely with James to figure out the right time on when the 40-year-old can be a full participant in practice.&quot;For him (LeBron James), it’s different in year 23,&quot; Redick said. &quot;Normal return to play protocol, we try to get 1-on-1, 2-on-2, 3-on-3 exposures versus coaches and then that eventually gets to 3-on-3 live. He knows his body and so we’ll work with him…on making sure he gets to the a point of comfort where he can sort of be a full participant.&quot;James may no longer be the focal point of the LA Lakers’ roster, with Luka Doncic now taking center stage. That said, the former Miami Heat superstar remains an integral part of the team, and his health and productivity will play a crucial role in determining how far the Lakers can go this season.