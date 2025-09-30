“My wife is beautiful”: LeBron James pinpoints major reasons as he notes rarity of defying NBA history ahead of groundbreaking season

Over the last 2-3 years, every time LeBron James has arrived for Media Day, the question about his future and longevity has been the highlight. This year, it was no different. However, the LA Lakers star had a more candid response about his historic 23rd season in the league. The Lakers star said that it has been a humbling experience for him to play for over two decades and have miles on his legs. While he didn't entirely believe that age was just a number, the four-time NBA champion said that he has been able to stay young because of the people around him. &quot;I think you are of age, which you I guess, tell your mind you are, and I'm around a lot of young guys,&quot; James said. &quot;I'm around a 10-year-old daughter who is running through the house all day, every day...I have a 18-year-old son...dancing with his mom and sister. My 20-year-old (Bronny) is right over there, turning 21, like how could I not feel young?&quot;The Lakers star also named his wife, Savannah James, and good sleep as the secret behind his agelessness. &quot;I mean, my wife is beautiful, I look good. I look at my age just like the wine that I drink. The older wine I drink, the better it is. I feel great. I mean, I don't know. Sleep well, I guess.&quot;Last season, LeBron James played 70 games for the Lakers at age 40. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 35 minutes. Bronny James hilariously responds to LeBron James' lengevityLeBron James has been very clear about his future in the NBA. When asked about his retirement, the Lakers star said that it was sooner rather than later. However, for now, even when he is approaching 41 in just a few months, James showed up for yet another season. The conversations about the NBA star spending millions of dollars on his body have proven to be more speculation than facts, and it's hard for anyone to really understand how he has been able to do it, even for his son, Bronny James. I'm just as surprised as everyone else,&quot; Bronny said when asked about his dad. &quot;I don't know how he's doing it. It's just crazy to be a part of that. And I've literally been here for the start,&quot; Bronny added. (Timestamp 6:44)LeBron James is in the last season of his contract with the Lakers. Both his future with the team and the NBA would be headlines when thr 2025-26 season comes to an end.