  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • “My wife is beautiful”: LeBron James pinpoints major reasons as he notes rarity of defying NBA history ahead of groundbreaking season

“My wife is beautiful”: LeBron James pinpoints major reasons as he notes rarity of defying NBA history ahead of groundbreaking season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 19:57 GMT
LeBron James reveals secret behind his longevity ahead of groundbreaking season[Picture Credit: Getty]
LeBron James reveals secret behind his longevity ahead of groundbreaking season[Picture Credit: Getty]

Over the last 2-3 years, every time LeBron James has arrived for Media Day, the question about his future and longevity has been the highlight. This year, it was no different. However, the LA Lakers star had a more candid response about his historic 23rd season in the league.

Ad

The Lakers star said that it has been a humbling experience for him to play for over two decades and have miles on his legs. While he didn't entirely believe that age was just a number, the four-time NBA champion said that he has been able to stay young because of the people around him.

"I think you are of age, which you I guess, tell your mind you are, and I'm around a lot of young guys," James said. "I'm around a 10-year-old daughter who is running through the house all day, every day...I have a 18-year-old son...dancing with his mom and sister. My 20-year-old (Bronny) is right over there, turning 21, like how could I not feel young?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Lakers star also named his wife, Savannah James, and good sleep as the secret behind his agelessness.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I mean, my wife is beautiful, I look good. I look at my age just like the wine that I drink. The older wine I drink, the better it is. I feel great. I mean, I don't know. Sleep well, I guess."
Ad
Ad

Last season, LeBron James played 70 games for the Lakers at age 40. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 35 minutes.

Bronny James hilariously responds to LeBron James' lengevity

LeBron James has been very clear about his future in the NBA. When asked about his retirement, the Lakers star said that it was sooner rather than later. However, for now, even when he is approaching 41 in just a few months, James showed up for yet another season.

Ad

The conversations about the NBA star spending millions of dollars on his body have proven to be more speculation than facts, and it's hard for anyone to really understand how he has been able to do it, even for his son, Bronny James.

I'm just as surprised as everyone else," Bronny said when asked about his dad.
"I don't know how he's doing it. It's just crazy to be a part of that. And I've literally been here for the start," Bronny added. (Timestamp 6:44)
Ad
youtube-cover

LeBron James is in the last season of his contract with the Lakers. Both his future with the team and the NBA would be headlines when thr 2025-26 season comes to an end.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications