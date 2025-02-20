Why is Luka Doncic not playing against Blazers? Lakers star's absence from game explored (Feb. 20)

The LA Lakers won't have Luka Doncic for their Thursday game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to injury management. Doncic is coming off a left calf injury, which has caused him to miss more than one month of action. Before the All-Star break, the Slovenian star played his first two games with the Lakers and was limited to playing 23 minutes.

Ad

The Lakers are set to play their second night of a back-to-back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, however, the minute restriction for the five-time All-Star was lifted. The 6-foot-6 guard played 33 minutes and had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As Los Angeles faces Portland, the team will start a two-game road trip this week. The next chance for fans to see Doncic in action will be on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic is still feeling rusty from injury

Luka Doncic missed a significant amount of time and it hasn't been easy for him to get back to his usual self. When he first suffered the calf strain this season, he was with the Dallas Mavericks. No one had a clue the Mavericks' management would pull a blockbuster trade to send him to the Lakers.

Ad

Aside from the physical recovery, Doncic's emotions also needed time to process his eventful 2024-25 season.

Now that he's with his new team, he's gradually learning about the system and how he can fit in with LeBron James and the rest of the crew. However, after three games, the five-time All-NBA has shown signs of struggle as he adjusts.

Following the 100-97 loss against the Hornets, Doncic took responsibility for his disappointing performance. The European star finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists with six turnovers.

Ad

“Yeah, obviously, it’s going to take a little time,” Doncic said. “Today was a lot of rustiness on my part. Starting the game with four or five turnovers, that can’t happen. Just gotta play basketball the right way.”

Doncic had difficulty shooting the basketball, only 27.8% from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc. When asked about the quality of the shots he's getting, the star said this:

Ad

“I think it is good. Obviously, like I said, I’m going to need a little time just to adjust to everything.”

According to Tankathon, the Lakers have the toughest schedule left in the season. They have 29 games left and will play some of the top teams in the second half of the campaign. Additionally, Doncic and the team will play against the Mavericks on Feb. 25. That will be the first time the 2019 Rookie of the Year will face his former team.

Also read: Lakers superstar Luka Doncic gets self-critical on rustiness after tough game vs Hornets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback