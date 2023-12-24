Why is Malik Monk not playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest injury update for Kings' 6MOTY favorite (Dec. 23)

Seven-year NBA veteran guard Malik Monk has done a solid job coming off the bench for the Sacramento Kings this season. The team, however, was expected to miss his services in its game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Dec. 23.

As per ESPN, the 25-year-old former Kentucky player was listed as doubtful for their home game against the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves because of right foot irritation, which he has been dealing with in their last few games.

He was initially listed as questionable but was downgraded to doubtful ahead of warmups. But since the Wolves game was the second of a back-to-back for Sacramento, the team was expected to give him the night off to rest his foot.

In the ongoing NBA seasons, Malik Monk is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 assists in 25 minutes for the Kings, making him a favorite for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

His impressive play is a continuation of what he did last season in his first year with the team, where he helped the squad reach the playoffs with averages of 13.5 points and 3.9 assists.

Sacramento held a 17-10 record heading into the game against Minnesota (21-6) and was gunning for back-to-back victories.

Kings coach endorses Malik Monk for dunk contest after his impressive slam against the Suns

While he was expected to have the night off on Saturday, Malik Monk had a moment to remember against the Phoenix Suns with his impressive dunk on Friday. And Sacramento coach Mike Brown wants him to compete in the dunk contest this season.

Midway into the second quarter of the contest, the Kings forced a turnover, and off the break, Monk, who was trailing on the play, fielded a pass and soared to throw down a hammer dunk that sent the hometown fans wild.

Watch the hammer dunk below:

Following the game, Brown gave Monk props for the spectacular play, saying:

"He's a freak of an athlete … he can fly. He should be in the dunk contest.”

The Kings defeated the Suns 120–105. Malik Monk, on the other hand, had a "subdued" game with seven points and five assists in 20 minutes owing to foul trouble.

But Sacramento had control for the better part of the game, with Domantas Sabonis leading the charge with a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Fellow guard De’Aaron Fox had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Keegan Murray added 21 in the victory.