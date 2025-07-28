Why did Marcus Morris get arrested? Fraud accusations against ex-NBA player explored

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 28, 2025 02:13 GMT
Why did Marcus Morris get arrested? (Photo: IMAGN)
Why did Marcus Morris get arrested? (Photo: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida on Sunday. Morris, who was a 13-year veteran, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. But why did the Kansas product get arrested? Let's look at the reason based on initial reports.

Ad

According to TMZ Sports, Morris was arrested because of an existing fraud charge in Florida. He is currently being held without bond in Broward County's main jail and was detained at the airport. His mugshot was also released publicly, with the 35-year-old vet looking serious and with no expression on his face.

Morris made his ESPN debut earlier this year before the NBA playoffs as an on-air analyst. It will be interesting to see if this recent arrest will lead to his gig getting taken away. He's awaiting a trial date for the alleged fraud about a checking account without sufficient funds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Marcus Morris was born and raised in Philadelphia, alongside his twin brother Markieff Morris. The Morris twins both went to Prep Charter High School in Philadelphia before transferring to APEX Academy in New Jersey. They played three seasons of college basketball at Kansas before entering the 2011 NBA draft.

Markieff was drafted 13th by the Phoenix Suns, with Marcus going 14th to the Houston Rockets. The Suns would acquire Marcus from the Rockets in a trade two years later, with the Morris twins playing together for two seasons in Phoenix from 2013 to 2015.

Ad

While Markieff peaked early with the Suns, Marcus wouldn't play his best season until signing with the New York Knicks in 2019. However, it didn't last since he was dealt to the LA Clippers midway through the COVID-19-shortened season. Markieff would win a title with the LA Lakers that same season inside the NBA bubble.

Ad

Markieff and Marcus Morris want boxing match against Jokic brothers

Markieff and Marcus Morris want boxing match against Jokic brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)
Markieff and Marcus Morris want boxing match against Jokic brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Back during the 2021-22 NBA season, Nikola Jokic put Markieff Morris out for a long time after a shoulder hit to the back in a game in Denver. Jokic retaliated after a big hit by Morris during a fastbreak. Marcus Morris even threatened "The Joker" on social media, only for his brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, to respond.

Ad

Speaking on "The Big Podcast" with Shaquille O'Neal, the twins expressed interest in having a boxing match against the Jokic brothers. They only want a boxing match since Nemanja is a 3-0 MMA fighter.

While the Morris twins grew up in Philly, the Jokic bros were raised in war-torn Serbia during the Yugoslav wars.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications