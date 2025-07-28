Why did Marcus Morris get arrested? Fraud accusations against ex-NBA player explored

Former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida on Sunday. Morris, who was a 13-year veteran, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. But why did the Kansas product get arrested? Let's look at the reason based on initial reports.According to TMZ Sports, Morris was arrested because of an existing fraud charge in Florida. He is currently being held without bond in Broward County's main jail and was detained at the airport. His mugshot was also released publicly, with the 35-year-old vet looking serious and with no expression on his face. Morris made his ESPN debut earlier this year before the NBA playoffs as an on-air analyst. It will be interesting to see if this recent arrest will lead to his gig getting taken away. He's awaiting a trial date for the alleged fraud about a checking account without sufficient funds. Marcus Morris was born and raised in Philadelphia, alongside his twin brother Markieff Morris. The Morris twins both went to Prep Charter High School in Philadelphia before transferring to APEX Academy in New Jersey. They played three seasons of college basketball at Kansas before entering the 2011 NBA draft. Markieff was drafted 13th by the Phoenix Suns, with Marcus going 14th to the Houston Rockets. The Suns would acquire Marcus from the Rockets in a trade two years later, with the Morris twins playing together for two seasons in Phoenix from 2013 to 2015. While Markieff peaked early with the Suns, Marcus wouldn't play his best season until signing with the New York Knicks in 2019. However, it didn't last since he was dealt to the LA Clippers midway through the COVID-19-shortened season. Markieff would win a title with the LA Lakers that same season inside the NBA bubble. Markieff and Marcus Morris want boxing match against Jokic brothersMarkieff and Marcus Morris want boxing match against Jokic brothers. (Photo: IMAGN)Back during the 2021-22 NBA season, Nikola Jokic put Markieff Morris out for a long time after a shoulder hit to the back in a game in Denver. Jokic retaliated after a big hit by Morris during a fastbreak. Marcus Morris even threatened &quot;The Joker&quot; on social media, only for his brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, to respond. Speaking on &quot;The Big Podcast&quot; with Shaquille O'Neal, the twins expressed interest in having a boxing match against the Jokic brothers. They only want a boxing match since Nemanja is a 3-0 MMA fighter. While the Morris twins grew up in Philly, the Jokic bros were raised in war-torn Serbia during the Yugoslav wars.