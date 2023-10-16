NBA legend Michael Jordan is making news yet again in an unexpected turn of events. This time, though, it's not for his business decisions or lifestyle. Rather, it's for a pumpkin that bears his name and broke a world record.

Travis Gienger, a UK-based horticulture and landscape design teacher, successfully cultivated a pumpkin that weighs an astounding 2,749 pounds. The pumpkin, aptly dubbed "Michael Jordan," set a Guinness record for heaviest pumpkin.

Gienger won the title by a massive 250 pounds over his nearest opponent. The 43-year-old instructor reportedly began cultivating the pumpkin in his backyard in April.

More about the 27,49-pound fruit's association with Michael Jordan

Travis Gienger encountered several difficulties during pumpkin season, including extremely low temperatures at night and hailstorms. He made the decision to give his plants more attention in spite of all these difficulties. Gienger did everything he could for them, feeding and fertilizing them a little more than usual and watering them up to 12 times a day

"It hardly fit in," Gienger said.

After months of laborious preparation, on Oct. 7, he and his buddies finally placed the enormous squash onto a track loader and drove it to California in preparation for the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off that took place on Oct. 9.

Travis Gienger, with his pumpkin "Michael Jordan," set a new Guinness record for the heaviest pumpkin. (via Instagram)

It's intriguing to note the connection between the record-breaking pumpkin and the Chicago Bulls icon. The pumpkin was given the name "Michael Jordan" for two reasons.

First of all, when the pumpkin first emerged, it resembled basketball, the game ball in the sport that made Michael Jordan a household name. Second, the year was 2023. Michael Jordan famously donned the No. 23 jersey during his storied time with the Chicago Bulls.

At the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which took place in Half Moon Bay, California, a record-breaking feat was accomplished. Growers from all around the world entered the competition with their enormous pumpkins in an attempt to win the coveted title.

Stefano Cutrupi of Italy had the previous record with his remarkable 2,702-pound, 13.9-ounce pumpkin, but Gienger's "Michael Jordan" pumpkin beat it. Gienger's record is evidence of his hard work and expertise in growing enormous pumpkins.

Although Michael Jordan, the basketball legend, is well-known for his impressive on-court achievements and gravity-defying leaps, "Michael Jordan," the pumpkin, is becoming well-known in the world of enormous pumpkins. His namesake rules the world of huge pumpkins with its sheer size and weight, much like Jordan ruled the basketball court with his leaping abilities and acrobatic maneuvers.