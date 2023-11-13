Why was Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan sued by American Express? Looking at Larsa Pippen fiance's lawsuit

Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, has recently been in the news for reasons other than his father or his dating life with Larsa Pippen. Marcus is engaged to Larsa, the ex-wife of Michael's former teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Earlier this year, in March, Marcus settled a lawsuit with giant American Express over unpaid credit card debt. He recently paid off the debt after the company sued him and his company, Heir LLC. He had an unpaid balance of $157,000 on his American Express Platinum Card.

According to RadarOnline, the lawsuit was filed last year. As per the terms of the settlement, Marcus paid off the debt in installments of $10,000 and made the last payment this summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

American Express dismissed the suit and all charges against Marcus. There is no confirmation of how Marcus acquired the sums to pay off the debt. Some have speculated that Pippen may have helped her soon-to-be husband. She was awarded half of her ex-husband's retirement fund in the divorce settlement.

According to reports, Marcus did not receive financial assistance from his billionaire father, who has allegedly cut his son off financially. He also apparently does not approve of Marcus and Pippen's relationship.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Wedding Details

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are planning a wedding, and some details are still being ironed out. The couple has not yet settled on a date.

According to Marcus, who spoke on the podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” the couple are still discussing the location.

Expand Tweet

The couple also has another big decision to make about whether to broadcast the wedding. Marcus said he already had offers from the producers of “Basketball Wives” to broadcast the wedding.

“If it was up to me, I think there may be multiple weddings. One private for our family and friends and maybe one that is more public,” Marcus Jordan said.

So how and when the pair will marry is still up in the air. They are currently engaged and will continue to make public appearances together.