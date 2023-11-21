Why were Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic ejected vs. Pistons? Exploring possible reasons

The Denver Nuggets will finish their game against the Detroit Pistons without coach Mike Malone and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Malone was tossed out of the game before the first quarter ended after he was called for two technical fouls. “The Joker” followed him a period later for the same violation. Denver had a 56-55 lead leading into the halftime break despite the aforementioned ejections.

Malone was forced into the locker room when he earned his second technical foul with still 1:21 left in the first quarter. He was heatedly arguing a point when one of the referees penalized him with a technical foul. Now furious, the coach tried to get in the official’s face who promptly tossed him out of the court.

Without their coach, the Nuggets held a close 27-23 lead before the second quarter. Nikola Jokic would suffer the same fate minutes after Malone’s ejection. “The Joker’s” ejection came with 1:22 left in the second quarter.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP argued that he was fouled by Isaiah Stewart while attempting to pass out of a double team. Jokic approached the referee but was not as irate as Mike Malone. The Serbian must have said something that the official didn’t like, which was the reason for the technical foul. It was Jokic’s second in the game, which automatically meant he was out of the game.

Nikola Jokic was last tossed out of a game two years ago. Most fans will remember the incident that involved “The Joker” and Markieff Morris. Jokic, after he was fouled hard by Morris, retaliated by blindsiding the Miami Heat enforcer.

The Denver Nuggets could still win the game without Mike Malone and Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets are holding on and might even pull out a win on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Nikola Jokic played just 15 minutes and finished with nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one block.

With 2:56 left in the third quarter, the Pistons are only holding a 75-73 lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson are taking up the scoring cudgels sans Jokic. Denver’s depth, experience and composure will be tested. They are already without Jamal Murray who is sidelined for at least two more weeks due to a hamstring strain.

Aaron Gordon will have to take an even bigger role as Nikola Jokic and Murray are not around. Gordon only has six points to go with five rebounds and two assists. Denver will need him to be more aggressive in looking for his shots.

The Denver Nuggets are mired in a two-game losing slump. Despite not having two of their best players and their coach, they are in a good position to end their skid with a big win.