The younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., Jevon Porter, recently got arrested on suspicion of DWI. It hasn't been that long since the NBA banned Porter's other younger brother, Jontay, for betting. Now, another one of his family members has gotten into serious trouble.

Sources say that Jevon Porter was arrested on Friday while he was in Missouri as there was suspicion that he was driving while intoxicated. Fortunately, the 20-year-old player was not booked into jail as he was released on summons. Power Mizzou was the first to confirm the news regarding the brother of the Denver Nuggets star.

Loyola Marymount, the school that Jevon Porter goes to, recently released a statement regarding the issue facing their student-athlete.

"We are aware of recent reports in the media and are gathering information about the matter," the school stated about Jevon Porter.

It's only been two weeks since his older brother was banned forever from the NBA. The league conducted an investigation and found out that the former Toronto Raptors big man was betting on games he played. Further investigations showed that he influenced the outcome of the game and also shared confidential information.

Following that, another brother of the Nuggets star, Coban Porter, got into trouble. He was sentenced to six years in prison for drunk driving and fatally crashing into a woman in Colorado in 2023. The victim's passenger was severely injured and Coban was sentenced to two years in prison for it.

Reports state that the 22-year-old will serve both sentences concurrently.

After he pleaded guilty to the charges, he addressed the matter with an apology.

"All I can really say is that I'm sorry," Coban said (as per Associated Press). "I know that I'm never going to be able to right that wrong. ... I never thought I'd be standing here. I thought I was invincible. It wasn't the first time I chose to drink and drive. I'm so sorry."

Who are the other siblings of Jevon Porter?

So far, four of the five Porter brothers have been under the spotlight for various reasons. Michael, the oldest, has had a steady NBA career and won the 2023 championship. Jontay is the second oldest brother. His two-year stint in the NBA was cut short, as it was revealed he was involved in betting.

Coban is the third oldest brother and was recently sentenced for vehicular homicide. Jevon Carter is the most recent brother who was arrested. Izaak, on the other hand, is the youngest of the brothers and graduated from Father Tolton's Catholic High School in Missouri in 2023.

They also have three sisters in the family. Bri and Cierra are the older sisters of the family and both played for Mizzou. Jayda Porter is the youngest sibling out of everyone and is considered to be one of the best girls' basketball prospects nationwide.

