Why do the Morris Twins hate the Jokic brothers? Beef history explored after boxing challenge

The Morris Twins, Marcus and Markieff, have rekindled their feud with Nikola Jokic’s brothers during their appearance in "The Big Podcast" with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. There, the two challenged the Jokic brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, to a boxing match.

The challenge came four years after the two sets of brothers butted heads on social media following a Denver Nuggets game against the Miami Heat. In that game, Jokic got thrown out after shoving Markieff Morris to the ground, following a hard foul.

The altercation sparked a heated exchange for both squads, for which the Jokic brothers came to the rescue of the Nuggets star. The Serbian natives went to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly threaten those who dared to hurt their brother following the incident.

Speaking four years after their initial feud, the Morris twins said they could match well with the Jokic brothers as they are both big and can fight, despite the Serbian brothers’ backgrounds in fighting.

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too,” Markieff Morris said.

When reminded of Nemanja Jokic’s mixed martial arts background, the twins believed they could still go toe-to-toe if the fight happened in a boxing match.

"If he can't do that MMA stuff, we can get it on," the two Morris said.

In 2021, the Jokic brothers created a Twitter account solely to challenge Marcus Morris after he tweeted his thoughts on Jokic’s shoulder tackle of Markieff.

"Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED," Morris wrote.

“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further, be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers,” the brothers posted in a now-deleted tweet.

Since the incident, Jokic has gone on to achieve greater success, winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023 and becoming a three-time NBA MVP.

Markieff Morris compared Jokic’s hit to a car accident

In the same podcast with Shaq, Markieff Morris compared the Jokic hit to a car accident, maintaining his stance that it was purely a basketball play.

“I made a basketball move, I stretched my arm and made it known I'm coming for it, it was just a hard foul. Him hitting me from the back was dirty. I walked back to the other side of the court. I had no idea he was going to hit me. It was like I was in a car accident, honestly,” he said.

The Jokic tackle caused a whiplash to Morris. The then Heat forward missed four months of play due to the incident.

He has since become an on-air talent for ESPN after not getting picked up since last playing for the Mavs in 2024.

