"Why did the movie director get kicked out of the bar?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo drops new dad joke while promoting film Naija Odyssey with WhatsApp

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken over the NBA in the last few seasons with his dominant scoring ability and stellar defense. But Antetokounmpo can also tell dad jokes. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar dropped his latest dad joke on his Twitter account earlier today. Here's how it goes:

"Why did the movie director get kicked out of the bar?"

After a slight pause, Giannis Antetokounmpo replied:

"Because he made a scene."

Antetokounmpo shared the joke just as his new film, Naija Odyssey, with WhatsApp drops on Prime Video tomorrow. The 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year also shared a teaser of the film on his Twitter account. Antetokounmpo wrote in the tweet:

"My story is a story of many origins."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks will hope to repeat their 2021 NBA title-winning run this season

The Milwaukee Bucks were ousted in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after a riveting seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks managed to stretch the Celtics despite not having All-Star forward Khris Middleton in the lineup. Middleton suffered an injury during the Bucks' first-round victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did some heavy lifting to keep the Bucks afloat against the Celtics. Antetokounmpo averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game against the Celtics. The nine-year veteran put up three 40-point games and two 20-20 (point-rebound) games. However, Milwaukee's inability to close out games four and six at home cost the Bucks.

Middleton will hopefully return healthy as the Bucks start their 2022-23 season. Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season.

It will be interesting to see how coach Mike Budenholzer uses Antetokounmpo in the new season.

The superstar also turned out to play for Greece in EuroBasket 2022. Although Greece was eliminated in the tournament's knockout stages, Antetokounmpo's availability for his national team means he had a shortened offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday are among the league's most formidable trio of elite players. With Holiday being that oldest at 32, the three still have enough left in their tank to power Milwaukee to a long 2023 postseason run. Holiday averaged 18.3 points and 6.8 assists last season.

The key for all three players would be that they remain healthy and that the Milwaukee front office surrounds them with solid role players.

