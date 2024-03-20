Why is Naz Reid not playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest injury update for Timberwolves center (March 19)

Minnesota Timberwolves backup big man Naz Reid will be unavailable against the Denver Nuggets tonight. Reid's absence will be his first this season, as he's been fairly healthy for the team throughout the season. In their last matchup against the Utah Jazz, the big man had to exit the game after suffering a head injury.

Tonight's game between the Nuggets and Wolves is the second of a four-game season series. The first game was back in November, where Minnesota defeated Denver, 110-89. Reid had a decent game, ending the night with 16 points off the bench.

The Wolves will feature an interesting starting frontcourt against the defending champions tonight. According to sources, Minnesota placed Kyle Anderson at center as Reid, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are all out tonight. The team's frontcourt is looking thin tonight with all the injuries they've suffered.

There's hope that the backup center will return soon and not miss too much time. In their last game against the Jazz, Reid was hit in the back of his head by the left hand of John Collins when going up for a rebound. Reid exited the game and did not return.

Due to the NBA's concussion protocol, the Wolves opted for Reid to stay away from the action to evaluate his readiness.

Tonight, Anthony Edwards' leadership will need to shine as he takes on the Nuggets without his usual supporting cast.

How long is Naz Reid out for?

There is hope that Naz Reid will be back on the floor for the next game. As soon as the team's medical staff clears him to play, the center will likely be back on the floor in no time. According to sources, there aren't any signs of serious injury that need to be addressed which could sideline him for a longer period of time.

According to head coach Chris Finch, there isn't any timetable for his return just yet. But Finch doesn't expect him to miss a significant number of games.

Reid has been an important player for the Wolves this season and is one of the favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. What's even more impressive is that he's shooting 41% from beyond the arc. For a backup big man, shooting that efficiently is extremely valuable and will undoubtedly come in handy, especially in the postseason.

The Wolves are 47-21 this season, and Reid's contributions have a lot to do with it. Without him, the team perhaps wouldn't be in one of the top places in the Western Conference standings.

