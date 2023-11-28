Why are there no NBA games on December 3, 2023? Possible reasons explored

The 2023-24 NBA season continues to accelerate with the NBA In-Season Tournament’s group stage wrapping up on Tuesday (Nov. 28). This will be followed by the start of the quarterfinals next Monday (Dec. 4). However, in between, the league has scheduled an off day for all 30 teams on Sunday (Dec. 3).

Sunday will mark one of two off days surrounding the latter stages of the tournament. The tournament will conclude with the championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. After that, there will be another off day on Dec. 10 before the league resumes its regular schedule.

These off days can probably be attributed to the league trying out something new with its inaugural In-Season Tournament. The first off day should give players involved some extra time to adjust to the new tournament format.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the second should give the winning team some time to unwind following a potentially strenuous tournament run.

When asked about the tournament, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about how it is the commencement of a new tradition. So, it appears that the league has done everything possible to make sure the tournament takes center stage in the coming weeks.

“It's the beginning of a new tradition in the league, and I'm particularly excited about it,” Silver said.

“I think for this In-Season Tournament, I love the marketing around it, I love the excitement we're starting to see.”

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "A lot like Game 7": Draymond Green hypes up his return to action for high-stakes in-Season tournament game vs Kings

What other days have no NBA games this season?

What other days have no NBA games this season?

Outside of the two off days associated with the In-Season Tournament, there are a few other days with no NBA games this season.

A few have already passed, including Election Day (Nov. 7) and Thanksgiving (Nov. 23).

After Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, the league’s next off day will come on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). This will be followed by an off day during the NCAA men's Division I basketball championship game day (April 8). The are also no games scheduled on the second-last day of the regular season (April 13).

In addition, the league will have no games during its annual All-Star break (Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.) This season’s festivities take place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Also Read: "Ask for the whole $500 million" - Kevin Garnett asks LeBron James to potentially play in Saudi Arabia