“Why is ‘new media’ discussing ‘old media’ tactics? … Don’t call yourself ‘new media‘ - NBA analyst calls Draymond Green hypocritical for his recent comments, says comparing eras is dumb

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green grabbed the headlines this week when he tweeted that the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The 1998 Bulls included Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, finishing their three-peat that year.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NBA player Jay Williams lambasted Draymond Green for comparing the new media to the old media. He also strongly opposed Green's comparison of his 2017 Warriors team to the 1998 Bulls team.

"I thought Draymond was new media. Why is new media discussing old media tactics? He's new media. So this is what old media discusses, why is new media thinking about what's forward-thinking, what's futuristic. My point is, he's hypocritical. Don’t call yourself new media if you're discussing old media," Jay Williams said.

Green made the airwaves a couple of weeks ago when he spoke about how the "new media" is about to take over the business. Draymond Green referred to the "new media" as former players turning to analysts on television.

The defensive stalwart said his 2017 Warriors, which included Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, would beat the MJ-led Bulls. He cited the evolution of the game and the way it is currently being played for support. Green spoke about how this is the reason why comparing eras is foolish.

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

While it is a highly hypothetical question, this will be the most important NBA topic of discussion in the current week.

Is Draymond Green right about his Warriors team beating the Bulls?

The 1998 Chicago Bulls three-peated, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way. They were coached by arguably the greatest coach of all time, Phil Jackson.

Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc were also pivotal parts of the team. Rodman provided defense and rebounding. Kukoc scored and dished the ball. Steve Kerr, the Warriors' current coach, then a member of the Bulls, came off the bench, providing a valuable perimeter threat.

The Warriors could pose much more off a perimeter threat than the Bulls KD, Curry and Klay Thompson. The trio is inarguably among the best shooters of all time.

Defensively, the Warriors wouldn't be able to stop MJ and Pippen. Offensively, as great as Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were defensively, containing all three marksmen simultaneously would be difficult.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Rodman was INSANE!! And John Stockton had a tough time with these dudes. Hornacek had no answer for Pip Rodman was INSANE!! And John Stockton had a tough time with these dudes. Hornacek had no answer for Pip

Age is also a significant factor. The Bulls were on their last legs as they were well into their 30s. On the other hand, Draymond Green and the Warriors were at the peak of their powers in 2017.

This would have been a great matchup if it were possible to watch. The Chicago Bulls played in the late 90s and the Warriors just a few years ago. The meshing of eras would be entertaining for fans. Perhaps, some fans will take to the classic teams on NBA 2K to settle the debate. Such debates are reserved for the doldrums of the offseason.

