Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight? Reason for 2x MVP's absence explored

The Denver Nuggets have announced that Nikola Jokic won't be playing in tonight's game against the LA Clippers as he's been included in the injury report. This will be the first game Jokic will miss as he's been able to play consistently for the Nuggets since the 2023-24 NBA season started.

The two-time MVP is reportedly listed as out as he deals with a back injury. In their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, Jokic carried the team and had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He was a huge factor in the team winning the game against a young Spurs squad.

Jokic has been stellar this season, averaging 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists. With his play this season, he could win his third MVP award.

Denver will not have two of their best players tonight. Jamal Murray remains out as he deals with a right hamstring injury and was expected to miss almost an entire month of basketball. Fans were given assurance that Murray could make a return to the lineup soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Murray could return this week.

"I'm told, Jamal Murray will not return tonight against the Clippers." Charania said. "But after tonight, it's going to be a day-by-day process, they're going to see how he feels for the coming days. He could return this week. He could return as soon as Wednesday at home against the [Houston] Rockets or on the road, Friday against the [Phoenix] Suns."

Fans are excited to see Murray and Jokic back together on the court this season for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic believes in the Victor Wembanyama hype train

Many have shared their thoughts on Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama this season. Before the 2023-24 campaign started, he was lauded as possibly one of the best players of this generation. Now that players have been able to see how he's been playing, even stars have given him a huge compliment.

One of the players who didn't shy away from giving Wemby a compliment is Nikola Jokic. The 2023 Finals MVP had a matchup against the French center recently and talked about his potential in the NBA.

"[He's] playing hard and he doesn't take it for granted... he’s 19 years old, he’s going to change the game, 100%," Jokic said.

Getting a compliment from a player like Jokic is something that Wemby could treasure and use as motivation for the rest of his career.

