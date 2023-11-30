Why did Nuggets not give Jeff Green his championship ring tonight? Possible reasons explored

Houston Rockets veteran Jeff Green was expected to receive his 2023 NBA championship ring before Houston’s 134-124 road loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. However, Green and the Nuggets instead opted to postpone the ceremony.

According to Nuggets reporter Katy Winge, Green will receive his ring when the Rockets travel back to Denver for a rematch on Dec. 8. The game will mark Houston’s fourth and final matchup against the Nuggets this season.

Per Winge, Green and the Nuggets agreed to postpone the ceremony so more of the veteran’s family members could be in attendance. Likewise, Dec. 8 also works out better for members of Denver’s upper management.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Green played a key role off the bench for the Nuggets during their 2023 title run as part of their regular eight-man rotation. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.4 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 45.2% shooting over 20 playoff games.

The 2023 title marked the first for both the Nuggets and Green, who was selected No. 5 back in the 2007 NBA draft.

Jeff Green says it was difficult to leave the Nuggets

Houston Rockets veteran forward Jeff Green

The Nuggets reportedly hoped to re-sign Jeff Green during the offseason. However, they were outbid by the Rockets, who signed the veteran forward to a two-year, $16 million contract.

When asked about his decision to leave the defending champs, Green spoke about how difficult it was. He added that the relationships he built in Denver will last him a lifetime:

“It’s very hard, especially when you do what we did last year,” Green said, per The Denver Post.

“You create a bond, and that’s something that’s forever. And the relationships that were built last year off the journey that we had, it’s tough to kind of deter away from that. But at the end of the day, it’s a business. At the end of the day, you have to make choices for yourself and for your family. And that’s what happened.”

Through 16 games with the Rockets, Green is averaging 6.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.2 spg, 0.4 bpg and 0.4 3pg on 55.7% shooting.

Green has provided the young Rockets with a steadying veteran presence off the bench. However, his time in Houston may be short-lived. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Rockets could flip Green’s contract at the trade deadline in part of a larger deal to upgrade their roster.