Why is Paul George not playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 76rs star forward's injury status

Paul George has not had the greatest of starts as a Sixer. The Philadelphia 76ers sustained another injury that now sidelines him for two games. The All-Star suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Early reports said it was the same knee that he had hyperextended at the start of the season that caused him to miss five games.

The injury now sees George miss Friday's clash against the Brooklyn Nets and the following skirmish against his former team, the LA Clippers. It will be a massive blow for the side that's already struggled to stack up wins so far this season. The 76ers are on a five-game losing streak and are 2-12 overall.

Diagnosis reveals no structural damage in Paul George's knee

The good news for the Philadelphia 76ers is that scans showed no structural damage, meaning there wouldn't be a massive chunk of games that Paul George will be missing. he went down early in the third quarter during the loss to Memphis on Wednesday. The wing landed awkwardly after attempting to contest Desmond Bane for a shot attempt.

George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in his sight appearances so far. However, his form has been a concern as he is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc. Overall, he is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks on 44.0% shooting from the field, and 38.4% from the deep.

In the absence of their blockbuster acquisition, the Sixers will now rely on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George's absence also means their 'Big 3' are yet to spend significant time together on the floor. Paul George's arrival to Philly was one of the major storylines this summer with the franchise inking him for a four-year, $212 million contract. The Sixers also bolstered their roster with Eric Gordon and Kelly Oubre Jr. in more deals to add teeth to the roster. The 76ers have another solid scoring option on first-round draft pick Jared McCain from Duke.

George's addition was expected to make the 76ers a star side competing with top-tier teams in the East. However, injuries and inconsistencies have derailed their season. Now, they will have to contend without George for a couple more games and hope to bounce back to winning ways.

