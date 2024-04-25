Why are Philadelphia 76ers' stadium staff protesting ahead of Game 3 vs Knicks outside Wells Fargo Stadium?

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks has met a high rise in tension as workers protested outside of the Wells Fargo arena. As the team prepares to defend its home court, concession workers are standing their ground.

The workers are reportedly protesting over wages as contract negotiations have stalled, seeking more compensation to keep up with inflation.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas addressed the issue and urged those attending the game not to buy anything from concession stands. He encouraged fans to stand with the workers as a form of protest.

"So, when you go to the Sixers game tonight, we're gonna cheer on our team," Thomas said. "We're probably gonna boo the referees, but please don't buy anything from the concession stands, stand with the workers."

The workers are represented by United Here Local 274, and around 400 members who work at the arena have called for a stoppage of work, according to reports. There is no clear indication of when the strike will end.

This is the second time the Philadelphia 76ers arena workers went on strike

The Aramark workers have been asking for a new union contract for some time. On April 9, the workers went on a strike, which many fans of the organization supported. The strike didn't last long as the protest from the workers only lasted until the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Detroit Pistons that day.

Rosslyn Wuchinich, the president of United Here Local 274, which represents the workers, addressed the concerning issue at that time.

"Workers have been waiting for the opportunity to stand up for significant wage increases and benefits that recognize the fact that they work in all three stadiums, for a long time. It became clear that the company was nowhere close to agreeing to the wages and health care these workers need," Wuchinich said.

The Sixers didn't file a formal protest after the Game 2 debacle

The ending of Game 2 between the Sixers and the Knicks was a hot topic. Some calls were left unnoticed by game officials, and Philly was frustrated. After their 104-101 loss on Monday, there were reports that the team would file a formal protest for how the game was officiated.

However, the team reportedly didn't file the protest. Game 3 between the two teams will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday as Philly will try to defend home court.

