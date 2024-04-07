Why was Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game stopped midway? Closer look at unforeseen court mishap

Officials of the Philadelphia 76ers’ showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies stopped the game a few minutes into the second quarter. The visiting 76ers led 32-23 when the play was halted to address something quite peculiar. A few parts of the FedExForum floor were strangely coming apart, forcing officials to call for a ceasefire and fix the situation.

Buddy Hield of the 76ers and GG Jackson of the Grizzlies hilariously tried to do the job themselves. They forcefully and deliberately jumped into the loose floorboards to put them back in place. Arena employees, however, had to be called out for a better solution than the one Hield and Jackson tried to use.

Players from the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies kept themselves warmed by shooting while the floors were put back together. After a few minutes of frustrating wait, the officials eventually gave the green light for the game to go ahead. The players eagerly went back to the bench to huddle before play resumed.

The inevitable has only been delayed in the Philadelphia 76ers versus Memphis Grizzlies showdown

After the delay to fix the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers battered the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter 34-19. Philly went into the halftime break comfortably leading 62-42 as the hosts again rolled out an injury-crippled roster.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn't have his best players, including Jaren Jackson Jr. who led Memphis’ win last month against the 76ers. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were in street clothes in the first encounter between the two teams.

On Saturday night, it was the Philadelphia 76ers’ turn to take advantage of roster disparity. Without Jackson, who was a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, Embiid has run amok. “The Process” is dominating every defense the Memphis Grizzlies have tried using against him.

GG Jackson, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Goodwin are gallantly carrying the fight for the hosts but there is no denying the visitors. Tyrese Maxey has had a quiet night but Kelly Oubre Jr. has backed up Embiid well.

The loose floorboards might have only delayed the inevitable.