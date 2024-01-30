Why did Rajon Rondo get arrested? Looking closer at all details on 2x champion's arrest

Former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested in Jackson County, Indiana on Sunday after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Per a WDRB report, he was cited for “unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,” which are misdemeanor charges.

The trooper who stopped him smelled marijuana which led to the search that resulted in the discovery of the aforementioned. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police told the network that the former Boston Celtics star was booked before he posted bail. The 37-year-old Rondo was prohibited from possessing a firearm as he had a no-contact order to follow, per the report.

Rajon Rondo starred for Louisville in high school before moving to Oak Hill Academy, a breeding ground for many talented basketball players. He then played for the University of Kentucky for two seasons until he decided to turn pro in 2006. The Phoenix Suns selected him 21st in the 2006 NBA Draft but traded him to the Boston Celtics.

It was during his stint in Boston, together with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen that he won his first NBA championship in 2008. Rondo bagged his second Larry O’Brien Trophy when he teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2020. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and retired following the 2021-22 season.

Rondo retired after having built a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors and smartest point guards to play the game. He played in the NBA for 16 seasons and averaged at least 11.0 assists per game in four different campaigns.

Rajon Rondo arrested: Why is former NBA champion not allowed to possess a firearm?

In May 2022, Ashley Bachelor, the mother of Rajon Rondo’s children, accused the former LA Lakers player of threatening to kill her. She also alleged that he held her and their children at gunpoint.

Bachelor released a statement that said:

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. … Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior."

She applied and was granted a protective order against Rajon Rondo on May 13. The two-time champ was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from her and the children. Rondo also had to give up his firearms and was prohibited from acquiring any.

