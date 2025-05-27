"Why are you being rude to Lisa Salters?" - Fans upset over OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams being 'disrespectful' toward Stephanie White's partner

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams had his best performance of the playoffs on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, some fans were not happy with Williams during his postgame interview with ESPN reporter Lisa Salters.

Speaking to Salters after his 34-point outing, Williams was asked how the Thunder held off the Timberwolves in the final minutes of their 128-126 win. "J-Dub" had a short and straight-to-the-point answer, prompting laughter from Salters and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Just trust each other," Williams said. "Stacked possessions. ... That's all I got, you know what I mean? For TV? I don't know; just play hard, compete together, the game has ups and downs, you know, the typical thing I usually say."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Lisa Salters that she doesn't have to worry about a short answer from him, prompting the veteran reporter to playfully hit him with her notes on the head. However, some fans couldn't believe Jalen Williams' "disrespectful" answer and blasted him on social media.

Millz @@Dmillzz32 Jalen Williams got a new hater in me, cause why are you being rude to Lisa Salters????

Los @@Ufeelme510 You see how disrespectful Jalen Williams was to Lisa Salters? @NBA If this series doesn't get rigged officiating games 5 & 6 then you don't respect the fans or medi

The Junky Nba Youngboy @@Prophet_SirRock Jalen JDubb Williams yo hoe birdman brother Slim looking ass, bet not disrespect the legendary Lisa Salters like that. Squidward looking bitch

We Good in the North @@WWFerguson2 Something didn't sit right with me in how J-Dub was talking to Lisa Salters. No, sir.

Leader of MEN @@CNN_90 JDub gettin smart with Ms Lisa Salters??? Hol on Now

Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @@BryanFonsecaNY Shoutout to SGA for helping Lisa Salters out lol

While some fans were surprised by how Jalen Williams interacted with Lisa Salters, it's not a big deal considering how the veteran journalist was laughing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Salters has been in the industry since 1995 and has been part of ESPN since 2000.

The partner of Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White also interviewed Chet Holmgren, who had a huge block late in the game. The Thunder's "Big 3" came up huge, with SGA finishing the game with 40 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jalen Williams scored 14 of his 34 points in the 4th quarter

Jalen Williams scored 14 of his 34 points in the 4th quarter. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest criticisms of the OKC Thunder is Jalen Williams' performances and if he's equipped to be a real No. 2 guy on a championship team. Williams dashed the perception with his best game of the postseason on Monday in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williams scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, providing clutch scoring to keep the Timberwolves at bay. Just when the hosts were getting closer to the Thunder, "J-Dub" would hit one big shot after another to help OKC take a 3-1 series lead.

The Thunder have an opportunity to close the series out at home on Wednesday. If they win Game 5, they'll be making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, when Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were still with the franchise.

