Why did Rudy Gobert draw flak from NBA fans and media in March 2020? Here are all the details

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for Coronavirus. Gobert's actions raised some concerns in the basketball community, even though the league moved quickly to postpone the 2019-2020 season shortly after his positive test.

Rudy Gobert received a lot of backlash from the media and fans for his actions in March 2020. After his interview with the press, Gobert proceeded to touch the microphones as an indication of his fearlessness from the virus. Ironically, he tested positive a few days after the interview.

#TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus https://t.co/dr4auECTr4

Due to this, Utah's next game against Oklahoma City was postponed and players from both teams had to quarantine for safety reasons. While it wasn't entirely his fault, many blamed Gobert for the league temporarily shutting down.

However, Gobert later admitted that what he did was not the right thing to do. He also praised the NBA for being proactive in suspending the season, since thousands of lives were at stake.

NBA Bubble 2020

The 2020 Bubble was a bio-secure enclosure built by the league in Orlando to protect the players from the virus.

A strict set of rules were to be followed if the league was to continue and complete the postseason. It was a crazy time to be a basketball fan. Basketball being a heavy contact sport, raised concerns if the Bubble would be a success. However, the league ensured all players were vaccinated and tested negative. Thanks to their efforts, the season continued.

The bubble was an extra special moment for the LA Lakers. Prior to the entire world stopping, they lost a Laker legend in Kobe Bryant. We can only imagine how heartbroken the team would have been that time. They had to deal with Bryant's death and the Coronavirus. Led by LeBron, the Lakers prevailed in the bubble and became NBA champions once again in 2020.

