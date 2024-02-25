Why is Rudy Gobert not playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update for DPOY frontrunner (February 24)

Rudy Gobert's injury update was one of the key talking points Saturday as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Gobert, arguably the frontrunner to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), has been healthy and reliable for most of his career.

This season, he's missed only one game before Sunday's contest against the Nets. Gobert's unforeseen absence had many wondering why the three-time DPOY had been missing during the Timberwolves-Nets game.

Why is Rudy Gobert not playing tonight against Nets? Latest injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gobert hasn't suited up for Saturday night's game against the Nets at home because of an ankle sprain. The Timberwolves announced the decision before tipoff. Gobert sprained his left ankle during Minnesota's 112-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center.

Gobert stepped on Bucks' center Brook Lopez's leg, which led to his ankle injury. He was questionable leading up to Sunday's game. He was expected to suit up based on his injury-free history. However, that won't be the case.

Kyle Anderson replaces Rudy Gobert in the lineup

Veteran Kyle Anderson will fill in for Rudy Gobert on Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Anderson slots into the power forward position, while Karl-Anthony Towns will return to his favored center position with Gobert out. The Timberwolves have the luxury of boasting two All-Star caliber centers on their roster, which helps them massively in case either Towns or Gobert is injured.

Meanwhile, they have big wings like Anderson that can be inserted into the lineup. Backup center Naz Reid's minutes are also expected to go up amid Gobert's absence on Sunday.

When will Rudy Gobert return? Exploring possible timeline

Rudy Gobert will likely return for the Timberwolves' next game against the San Antonio Spurs. It's on Tuesday at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt. Gobert sitting out Sunday's game is seemingly a precaution. Minnesota is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so in all likelihood, Gobert could've reaggravated his injury.

Expand Tweet

It wasn't one of their difficult games, either. The Nets entered this game behind a three-game losing streak. The Timberwolves were the heavy favorites at home against the rebuilding Nets, so it was ideal for Gobert to miss this game.

He's also missed only one game this season, so an extended break allows him to improve his conditioning further. The Timberwolves are the top seed in the Western Conference, with a 39-17 record, ahead of OKC Thunder because of a tie-break advantage.