Why is Rudy Gobert not playing tonight against former team? Latest injury update for DPOY favorite (March 16)

Despite having three full days to recover after sustaining a rib injury on Tuesday night against the Clippers, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will be absent from Saturday's matchup against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert was absent from the Timberwolves' Saturday morning practice session due to a left rib sprain, as indicated in the initial injury report.

His non-participation in the morning shootaround suggested his likelihood of missing Saturday night's game. However, unexpected turnarounds have occurred in the past, leading to players unexpectedly taking the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Timberwolves have chosen not to share information about Rudy's left rib sprain. It is not yet known how serious the injury is and how long it might take for him to recover.

The absence of their French center further compounds the Minnesota Timberwolves' frontcourt challenges, as star player Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be sidelined due to his ongoing recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz marks the third encounter of their four-game series this season. Notably, Minnesota has emerged victorious in both prior clashes.

Rudy Gobert favorite to win fourth Defensive Player of The Year

Rudy Gobert boasts an impressive record, having been honored with selections to the All-Defensive First Team on six occasions and earning three appearances in the NBA All-Star team lineup.

Throughout his tenure spanning nine years with the Utah Jazz, he secured three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards for his exceptional ability to stifle opposing offensive players.

Entering the season, the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves center to win the top defensive award stood at +1800. However, as the regular season progressed, those odds dramatically decreased to -900 in the last month.

Rudy Gobert's dominance in the paint, with him towering at 7'1", has played a big role in the team's achievements. Notably, his outstanding average of 12.9 rebounds per game is the second highest in the league.

The French center is also a consistent contributor offensively, scoring an average of 13.8 points and blocking 2.1 shots per game. He also boasts an impressive field goal percentage of 64.9% over 62 games played. His all-round impact on both offense and defense makes him a crucial player in his team's pursuit of their first ever NBA Championship.