Why is Rudy Gobert not playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves center after late scratch vs Lakers (March 10)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a tricky situation now with Rudy Gobert out of the lineup. One of the Wolves' star players Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with a torn meniscus. He is expected to undergo surgery and won't be back until after a month. Now Gobert joins the list of injured Minnesota players after suffering from a tight hamstring.

Luckily, Rudy Gobert's injury isn't anything serious. The Timberwolves are simply taking precautionary measures to avoid any disastrous situations, especially with the NBA Playoffs fast approaching.

However, now with Gobert out of the equation, Anthony Edwards is left alone as the team's only top player going up against the LA Lakers. Hopefully, the lineup of Mike Conley, Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid can pull off a miracle for Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert was fined by NBA for inappropriate gestures

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves recently fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime 113-104. Out of frustration, Gobert made inappropriate gestures towards one of the officials on Friday. Then during the post-game press conference, the towering Frenchman humiliated the official by publicly criticizing his officiating. This led the NBA to hit him with a $100,000 fine.

While the fine may seem questionable to some considering how players before Gobert have publicly expressed their frustrations to the public, the Wolves center has had a long history of doing so. As a result, Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations took his past complaints into account to have a valid reason to fine Gobert for his actions.

This isn't the first time Rudy Gobert has been involved in something controversial. Back in 2020, Gobert disrespected the league on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by touching all the microphones during a press conference. During the peak of the pandemic, everyone globally was asked to keep a safe distance from other people to avoid spreading the disease. Gobert mocked the protocols and then became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with COVID.

Playing in his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gobert is averaging 13.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He may no longer be an All-Star but is pretty much still capable of contributing solid numbers for his team.

With Rudy Gobert out against the LA Lakers on Friday, the Wolves have a significantly weaker inside game, especially since Karl-Anthony Towns is also out of the equation. Hopefully, Gobert's tightness in his hamstring won't develop into something worse. With 17 games remaining in their season, Minnesota will need to be at full strength come the NBA Playoffs.