Why is Rudy Gobert not playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update for 3x DPOY (March 19)

Minnesota Timberwolves defensive star Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the rematch against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

The three-time All-Star will be missing his second straight game as he was downgraded in their earlier matchup on Saturday at Salt Lake City.

As reported by Chris Hine, the French center was present at the team's morning shootaround.

Rudy Gobert provided insight on his status and said:

"I just want to be able to make sure I can help the team when I’m back. Right now, the level of pain is getting better every day, but still not good enough for me to be able to be myself and help the team, which is never fun. Hopefully it’s just a matter of days."

In a departure from customary practices, player engagement with the media during periods of injury is infrequent. However, Gobert defied this trend by engaging with the press ahead of the game, a decision likely facilitated by his return to Utah.

During the press interaction, the Frenchman was asked about the possibility of missing a playoff game due to the impending birth of his child. In response, he unequivocally affirmed that he would indeed prioritize familial responsibilities over professional commitments, corroborating the report provided by Hine.

Rudy Gobert couldn't breathe after hard fall vs LA Clippers

Following a tumble during Tuesday evening's clash against the LA Clippers, Rudy Gobert emerged seemingly spared from a dire outcome. However, residual discomfort lingered post-game.

Addressing reporters, he assured that no bones were fractured. Nonetheless, he revealed he felt sensations of dislocation in his chest region post-fall, manifesting difficulty in both respiration and mobility upon retreat to the locker room.

The center contributed eight points and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes of play before exiting the game during the fourth quarter.

Despite his departure, the Utah Jazz couldn't stave off a resilient Minnesota Timberwolves, who orchestrated an impressive comeback from a 22-point first-half deficit.

The Timberwolves clinched a commanding 118-100 victory, halting a two-game losing streak and advancing to a 45-21 season record.