NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, as teams wrap up play on Wednesday and Thursday night. The All-Star break will last from Friday to Tuesday before teams resume play on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

In anticipation of NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike released the 'Black Label' collection featuring some of the brand's most popular basketball shoes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The collection is aimed at honoring NBA All-Star weekend and will be released around the Bay Area, where this weekend's festivities will take place. Eight sneakers make up the release, including the LeBron 22, KD 18, Book 1, Ja 2, Sabrina 2, Giannis Freak 6, Wemby x GT Hustle 3 and GT Cut 3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans ridiculed the line of shoes due to the uncanny similarity among all eight sneakers.

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"Why's the LeBron's the worst one," one fan questioned with disappointment.

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"Man they need to hire a new Nike basketball creative team or just start doing retro in everything," another fan complained. "I miss when every basketball athlete's shoe was different and unique."

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"Where's the uniqueness in design," a third fan added. "Nike is really on the decline with the signature shoe."

An overwhelming amount of fans also commented that all eight shoes look the same.

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"Is it me or do they all look the same," a fan asked.

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"They all damn near the same shoe," another fan added in frustration.

Image Credits: Via @nicekicks on Instagram

"These are all the same shoe," a third fan pointed out.

League experimenting with new NBA All-Star game format

This year, the NBA has a new format for the NBA All-Star game. The league will shift away from the previous format where the player who received the most votes in each conference drafted a team from the pool of All-Stars.

The NBA on TNT crew of Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley each drafted their teams out of the pool of All-Stars. WNBA legend Candace Parker also has a team, which will be finalized following the Rising Stars Challenge, as the participants will make up her team.

The four teams will square off in a tournament format, with the two victorious teams advancing to the final. Team Kenny and Team Chuck will match up to kick off the tournament, with the Team Shaq-Team Candace matchup following.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback