Why did Sage Steele leave ESPN? Reason behind latest presenter exit explored

Sports TV host Sage Steele has decided to part ways with ESPN after her case with the network has been settled, according to her social media post.

Spending 16 years in ESPN, the long-time host is now ready to move on.

Here's what she said about the matter on Twitter/X:

"Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter! #SteeleStrong."

Steele sued the network back in April 2022 after ESPN claimed that she violated the First Amendment rights and Connecticut Free-Speech laws. The network suspended her as she commented about the COVID-19 vaccine and former president Barrack Obama.

In October 2021, Steelge was banned from the network after dismissing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Jay Cutler's podcast. She also talked about Obama identifying as black and what female reporters should wear.

There is no word yet on the terms of the settlement between Sage Steele and ESPN. According to Front Office Sports, she was offered at least $501,000 to not pursue her case.

ESPN also released a statement as they and Steele parted ways:

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” said ESPN.

Sage Steele apologized for her comments on ESPN

Once Sage Steele was suspended by ESPN, the former Sportscenter host issued an apology for her comments, which had sparked controversy. Here is what she said in a statement:

"I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it's more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully."

The 50-year-old Steele, aside from hosting Sportscenter, had been a part of "NBA Countdown" on ESPN and ABC in 2019. She also contributed to ESPN's "First Take," "Mike & Mike in the Morning" and "SportsNation." Steele also covered every NBA Finals between 2012-20.

